Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are set to open a lengthy investigation into Hutchison Whampoa's 0013.HK bid for Telefonica's Irish unit unless Hutchison offers concessions to sooth competition concerns, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa, controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka Shing, announced the 780-million-euro ($1.07 billion) offer for Telefonica's 02 Ireland unit in June, its latest deal to build up a presence in Europe.
The European Commission, which is now taking a preliminary look into the deal, expressed concerns about the deal to Hutchison officials at a meeting on Tuesday, the sources said.
"Concerns were expressed at the state of play meeting," one of the people said.
Hutchison has until November 6 to offer concessions. Failure to do so will trigger an in-depth investigation that could take up to five months.
($1 = 0.7260 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a build-up in debt and strives to keep a lid on risks in its financial sector.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.