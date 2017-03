HONG KONG Shares of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd jumped more than 4 percent after resuming trade on Friday, following confirmation the conglomerate was in talks to buy Telefonica SA's British mobile phone unit O2.

Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa, backed by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, said on Friday it had entered into exclusive talks to buy O2 for up to 10.25 billion pounds

Trading in the stock was suspended on Friday morning pending a statement.

