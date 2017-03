SEOUL Hyundai Engineering & Construction (000720.KS) said on Monday it had won an order worth about 3.53 trillion won (2.04 billion pounds) to upgrade oil refinery facilities in Venezuela from Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.

The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing the contract is expected to last roughly 47 months, but the start of the contract as well as its value has not yet been finalised.

