SEOUL Shares in Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd (086280.KS) climbed more than 3 percent on Friday after the chairman of Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and his son successfully sold shares worth about 1.16 trillion won (718 million pounds) in the logistics affiliate.

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo and his son Chung Eui-sun sold their combined 13.4 percent stake, in a bid to comply with South Korea's new antitrust rules. It was priced 17 percent below the price sought in an offering that was scrapped last month.

