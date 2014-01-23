SEOUL Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) plans to roll out a small sport utility vehicle (SUV) in China this year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday, as the South Korean automaker hopes to increase its China sales by more than 10 percent in 2014.

The CFO, Lee Won-hee, said the new model will be smaller than its Tucson compact SUV.

He also said Hyundai aims to sell more than 1.13 million vehicles in China, helped by a capacity increase at its third Chinese plant and its new commercial vehicle factory there. Last year, Hyundai sold 1.03 million vehicles in China, up 21 percent from the previous year.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)