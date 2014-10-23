Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
SEOUL Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) is considering raising its dividend sharply and introducing an interim dividend, President Lee Won-hee said on Thursday, in an apparent bid to appease investors angered by its recent $10 billion deal to buy a Seoul property.
Lee, who is also chief financial officer, was speaking after the automaker reported its third quarter earnings. He did not elaborate.
Last month, a consortium led by Hyundai Motor bid $10 billion (6.2 billion pounds) for a plot of land in Seoul's high-end Gangnam district to house its headquarters, more than triple the appraisal value of the property. Its shares have been falling since then.
The South Korean automaker declared a 1,950 won (1.52 pounds) per share year-end dividend for 2013, or a total handout of 534.4 billion Korean won.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.