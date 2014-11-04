The Hyundai logo is seen outside a Hyundai car dealer in Golden, Colorado, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

SEOUL Shares of Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday after the South Korean automaker and its affiliate Kia Motors (000270.KS) agreed to pay $350 million (219.00 million pounds) in penalties to the U.S. government for overstating vehicles' fuel economy ratings.

Hyundai Motor shares were down 3.4 percent at 154,500 won in early trade, marking their lowest levels in more than four years. Kia Motors shares were down 0.8 percent while the broader market was flat.

Hyundai Motor also ceded its title as Korea's second-most valuable company after Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), giving up that position to SK Hynix (000660.KS), a memory chip maker.

Hyundai had held the No. 2 spot since March 29, 2011.

