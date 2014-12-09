The Hyundai logo is seen outside a Hyundai car dealer in Golden, Colorado, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

DETROIT Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) is recalling 42,925 sedans in the United States due to potentially faulty brake lights, according to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

Hyundai is recalling certain 2009-2011 Genesis and 2011 Equus sedans because a circuit failure may lead to the brake lights not illuminating, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That could increase the risk of a rear-end crash as a following vehicle might not recognise the car ahead was slowing or stopping.

Hyundai said in the NHTSA documents that there were no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Dealers will replace the circuit at no cost, according to the NHTSA documents. The automaker will begin notifying owners during the first quarter of 2015, according to the NHTSA documents.

