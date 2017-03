A worker drives a Hyundai Motor's sedan at a shipping yard of South Korea's biggest automakers Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp at a port in Pyeongtaek, about 70 km (43 miles) south of Seoul January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Shares in Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) rose more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the automaker said it planned to sign a preliminary deal on Thursday to build the automaker's fourth manufacturing plant in China.

Group chairman Chung Mong-koo plans to sign the deal to build the new plant in Chongqing, Hyundai said on Wednesday.

Hyundai shares were up 3.2 percent at 240,000 Korean won each, beating the wider market's .KS11 0.7 percent rise as of 0057 GMT.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)