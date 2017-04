The logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen on a wheel of a car at a Hyundai dealership in Seoul January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Shares of Hyundai Motor Co fell nearly 3 percent early on Wednesday ahead of its March global sales figures due later in the day.

Shares of the South Korean automaker were traded down 2.97 percent at 163,500 won as of 3:53 a.m., marking their lowest intraday level in nearly four weeks.

Hyundai Motor shares have been on a downward trend recently, as investors took profits on the firmer local currency and on weak prospects for its January to March earnings.

(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)