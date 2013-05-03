An employee wipes down a car as the logo of Hyundai Motor is seen on a car at a Hyundai dealership in Seoul April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Hyundai Motor Group (005380.KS) said it was considering building car manufacturing plants abroad, a turnaround for the South Korean carmaker struggling with falling sales in Europe and the United States because of stretched production capacity.

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo, who has so far ruled out a major capacity expansion, told reporters on Thursday the company "will look into whether there are opportunities" to expand production overseas, company spokesman Raphael Choi said.

"We are internally considering building overseas plants, but we have no plan to do so for now," Choi said.

Shares in Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors (000270.KS) rose nearly 3 percent on Friday after local media reported Chung's comments. Hyundai and Kia are together the world's fifth-biggest automaker.

Chung is due to accompany South Korean President Park Geun-hye on a visit to the United States next week, and some analysts said he might announce plans for a new plant then.

"There are high chances that Hyundai will build new plants possibly in the United States or Brazil," said Chae Hee-geun, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

"That could happen in the near future. It is not important whether it is Hyundai or Kia, because they can share plants like they do in the United States, Europe and Russia," he added.

Chung slowed Hyundai's capacity expansion after Toyota Motor's (7203.T) recall crisis in 2009/10 which was partly a result of its aggressive production growth.

The company, however, is struggling with declining market share, hit by capacity constraints and rising competition. Labour disputes at home and the rising local currency could push the company to produce more overseas, analysts said.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Miral Fahmy)