A model stands next to a Hyundai ELANTRA at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 24, 2012. Beijing Hyundai increased its 2012 sales target slightly but expects to maintain its current 6.2 percent market share this year, a senior executive said on Monday. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SEOUL South Korea's Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) increased its quarterly net profit by 31 percent, beating forecasts, as strong sales of its Sonata and Elantra models in the United States and its i30 compact in Europe more than offset weak sales at home.

The world's fifth-biggest automaker with affiliate Kia Motors (000270.KS) posted a 2.45 trillion won (1.3 billion pounds) net profit for January-March, compared with a consensus forecast of 2.07 trillion won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That is up from 1.88 trillion won in net profit a year ago and 2.0 trillion won in the preceding quarter.

Shares in Hyundai Motor have risen about 13 percent this month, while most of its global rivals have fallen. The stock hit a life high of 269,500 won on April 9. The benchmark stock index .KS11 has slipped 2.3 percent.

