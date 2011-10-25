SEOUL Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and affiliate Kia Motors Corp (000270.KS) aim to sell about 7 million vehicles globally next year, versus more than 6.5 million this year, the president of Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday.

Growth next year is seen slowing from a double-digit pace expected for the world's fifth-biggest automaker this year. Its global capacity utilisation is running at more than 100 percent and its limited manufacturing capacity keeps the carmaker from boosting output sharply.

"We aim to sell about 7 million vehicles next year. We expect to reach (the target) should we run our factories at full capacity," Chung Jin-haeng told Reuters, adding that the sales target has not been finalised.

He did not give a breakdown on the sales goals for Hyundai and Kia.

He also said Hyundai and Kia expected to beat their already upgraded 2011 sales targets of 6.5 million vehicles, anticipating sales of between 6.5 million and 6.6 million this year.

Hyundai and Kia said in January that they aimed to boost combined vehicle sales by 10 percent to 6.33 million this year.

The South Korean duo said recently that they expected to beat its 2011 target, eying sales of 6.5 million this year.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis and Jacqueline Wong)