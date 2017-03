The logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen on a wheel of a car at a Hyundai dealership in Seoul April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Shares in Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) dropped more than 3 percent on Friday after the automaker reported a smaller than expected quarterly profit hit by a strong Korean won.

Shares in Hyundai, South Korea's second-biggest company, fell 2.7 percent as of 0005 GMT (1.05 a.m. BST), after falling as much as 3.3 percent to their lowest level in nearly one month.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)