Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
IAG (ICAG.L) (ICAG.MC), the parent of British Airways and Iberia, said on Wednesday it placed firm orders and options for up to 220 Airbus A320 EADS.PA short-haul aircraft, with as many as 120 of the planes for its Barcelona-based subsidiary, Vueling.
International Airlines Group said the new aircraft would help Vueling to replace some of its existing A320 fleet and expand its business. The planes are to be delivered to Vueling between 2015 and 2020, subject to approval from IAG's shareholders.
The airlines group, Europe's third-biggest airline by market value, said the Vueling agreement includes 58 options and 62 firm orders for engines, for 30 A320ceo (classic engine option)and 32 A320neo (new engine option).
The company also has 100 A320neo options that could be used for any of its airlines.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Grebler)
BEIJING China is aiming to expand its economy by around 6.5 percent in 2017 as it continues to implement a proactive fiscal policy and maintain a prudent monetary policy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.