Staff stand under an Iberia airplane parked on the tarmac at Madrid's Barajas airport November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

IAG (ICAG.L) (ICAG.MC), the parent of British Airways and Iberia, said on Wednesday it placed firm orders and options for up to 220 Airbus A320 EADS.PA short-haul aircraft, with as many as 120 of the planes for its Barcelona-based subsidiary, Vueling.

International Airlines Group said the new aircraft would help Vueling to replace some of its existing A320 fleet and expand its business. The planes are to be delivered to Vueling between 2015 and 2020, subject to approval from IAG's shareholders.

The airlines group, Europe's third-biggest airline by market value, said the Vueling agreement includes 58 options and 62 firm orders for engines, for 30 A320ceo (classic engine option)and 32 A320neo (new engine option).

The company also has 100 A320neo options that could be used for any of its airlines.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Grebler)