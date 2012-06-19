Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
MADRID The chief executive of International Airlines Group (ICAG.L) said investors were interested in buying a 12 percent stake in the airline owned by troubled Spanish lender Bankia (BKIA.MC).
"There are investors interested in replacing Bankia, and in my opinion, it is not a question of if, but when they are going to sell," Willie Walsh said in an interview with Spanish financial newspaper Expansion published on Tuesday.
Bankia is under pressure to sell corporate shareholdings since asking for a lifeline of 19 billion euros ($24 billion), the largest state rescue in Spain, last month.
Walsh said he was open to other airlines as shareholders as long as they remained "neutral", adding there was no strategic value in having the Spanish government - which also holds 12 percent of IAG - as a stakeholder.
IAG was formed by the merger of British Airways and Spanish flag carrier Iberia in 2010.
Regarding Iberia, Walsh said the airline was not competitive because of its cost structure and pledged to "do whatever it takes to make it viable".
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Dan Lalor)
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).