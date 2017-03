The headquarters of Spanish nationalized lender Bankia is pictured in Madrid April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Spanish nationalised lender Bankia (BKIA.MC) said on Wednesday it is placing its 12.1 percent stake in the International Airlines Group (ICAG.L) (ICAG.MC), which owns British Airways and Iberia.

In a statement, Bankia said the stake will be sold through an accelerated bookbuilding led by Merrill Lynch and Bankia Bolsa.

IAG's shares closed at 3.10 euros each in Madrid on Wednesday, valuing a 12.1 percent stake at 697 million euros (591.75 million pounds).

