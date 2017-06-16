Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Some British Airways' cabin crew will go on strike for two weeks from July 1 over sanctions on union members involved in previous industrial action in a long-running dispute about pay, the Unite union said on Friday.
Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said British Airways management had rebuffed an opportunity to resolve the dispute.
"It now means British Airways faces an entirely avoidable two-week strike and prolonged legal action on behalf of over 1,400 mixed cabin crew," he said.
British Airways, owned by International Airlines Group (ICAG.L), has previously said that it has been able to fly all customers to their destinations during strike action by cabin crew members.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Susan Fenton)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.