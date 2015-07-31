LONDON British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it planned to place firm orders for up to 33 Airbus (AIR.PA) jets, converting existing options it had on a range of A320, A330 and A350 jets.

The deal is subject to final contract negotiations with the French planemaker and is expected to be announced next week, the company said.

IAG said that it was ordering 20 A320NEO jets and eight A350 jets to replace older aircraft. Both orders would be converted from options it had on orders placed in 2013.

For its long-haul growth plans at its Iberia brand, it also said it would firm up orders for up to five A330CEO jets from options on a deal signed last year.

IAG earlier on Friday reported a 40 percent rise in second-quarter operating profits to 530 million euros, which beat the consensus market forecast of 494 million euros, according to the company's own survey of analysts.

