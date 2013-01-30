LONDON The chief executive of International Airlines Group will reject a request by a pilots union to discuss the restructuring of Spanish subsidiary Iberia, the Financial Times reported on its website on Wednesday.

An unidentified person familiar with the situation told the newspaper IAG chief Willie Walsh was not expected to take part in talks with the Sepla union representing Spanish pilots.

The newspaper said IAG declined to comment as to whether Walsh would meet the union but said: "Discussions about restructuring at Iberia are taking place between Iberia and its unions."

IAG set a deadline of Thursday for an agreement on a cost-cutting plan, with no agreement yet secured.

The unions threatened strike action if there was no deal and IAG went ahead with more wide-reaching restructuring plans, the FT said.

Formed following the merger of British Airways and Iberia in 2011, IAG is expected to post an operating loss of 120 million euros, mainly due to the difficulties experienced by its Spanish subsidiary.

