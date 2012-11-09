How do you say deja vu in Greek?
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
MADRID Iberia and British Airways owner International Airlines Group (ICAG.L) said on Friday it would dismiss 4,500 workers as part of its restructuring drive at Spain's flag carrier Iberia.
The company, which plans to downsize Iberia's fleet by 25 aircraft, also said it would reduce salaries and set a deadline of January 31 2013 to reach an agreement with trade unions over redundancies, adding that it would further reduce capacity if no agreement was reached.
(Reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.
MUNICH German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Saturday that the euro was too low for Germany but made clear that Berlin had no power to address this "problem" because monetary policy was set by the independent European Central Bank.