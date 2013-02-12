An Iberia passenger aircraft flying between clouds prepares to land at Madrid's Barajas Airport February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Spanish airline Iberia pressed ahead with its job cuts plan on Tuesday, saying it was now aiming for 3,807 redundancies, despite a threat by unions to take strike action later this month.

Iberia, part of the International Airline Group (ICAG.L), has said the job reductions are necessary to allow the loss-making airline to return to growth.

The job cuts will comply with Spanish labour laws, Iberia said in a statement, which allow pay-offs of only a year's salary.

Iberia had originally planned to axe 4,500 jobs, a quarter of its workforce, but later presented unions with a plan for 30 percent fewer reductions. Unions rejected the proposal and called for strikes over 15 days between February and March.

The plan for the job reductions will now undergo a formal 30-day consultation process with unions, Iberia said. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)