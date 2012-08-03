LONDON IAG (ICAG.L), formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia, cuts its full-year profit guidance after a poor performance from its Spanish unit and rising fuel costs led it to a first-half loss.

Europe's fourth-biggest airline group by market value on Friday reported an operating loss of 253 million euros ($307.6 million) in the six months to the end of June compared to a profit of 88 million euros in the same period a year ago. Group revenue rose 9.8 percent to 8.53 billion euros.

IAG said British Airways made an operating profit, after exceptional items, of 13 million euros in the first half, while and Iberia made an operating loss of 263 million euros.

The company said it was working on a restructuring plan for underperforming Iberia which it expects to finalise by the end of September.

"We were previously targeting a break-even operating result this year, after the impact of (Iberia) restructuring costs and the short term earnings drag from the bmi acquisition. However, in the light of the Spanish macro headwind, we now expect to make a small operating loss in 2012," said IAG chief executive Willie Walsh.

"The Iberia restructuring plan could lead to further restructuring costs in the latter part of the year."

Walsh said the Iberia restructuring would likely include short-term downsizing, a reshaping of its network as well as a re-evaluation of all aspects of the business.

European airlines are being hit by slower spending on air travel amid the euro zone debt crisis as well as by high fuel prices, and many have responded by shutting down unprofitable routes and limiting their spending.

IAG said its fuel costs rose 25 to just under 3 billion euros, while non-fuel costs jumped 9.5 percent to 5.8 billion euros.

IAG's European peers Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) have embarked on cost cutting programmes, trimmed profit forecasts and slashed plans to expand capacity this year after results were battered by high fuel costs and weakening consumer demand.

Earlier this year IAG predicted its annual fuel bill would rise by 1 billion euros. Combined with 90 million euros worth of restructuring costs stemming from its acquisition of bmi, Walsh said IAG would struggle to make any money this year.

Shares in IAG, which have fallen 10 percent in the last three months, closed at 159.3 pence on Thursday, valuing the group at around 3 billion pounds ($4.66 billion). ($1 = 0.8224 euros) ($1 = 0.6444 British pounds)

(Reporting by Rhys Jones)