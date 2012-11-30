Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
LONDON IAG (ICAG.L), formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia, has lodged a claim in Britain's high court against the Spanish pilots' union over strikes it held in late 2011 and early 2012.
IAG said on Friday the claim was against SEPLA, the Iberia pilots' union, and the International Federation of Airline Pilots Association in relation to the strikes that SEPLA undertook against the creation of Iberia's subsidiary Iberia Express in late 2011 and early 2012.
It added that the claim is not related to the recently announced restructuring of Iberia.
"The claim is made under European law which provides that airline groups should be free to establish air services across Europe," IAG said in a statement.
"IAG is seeking a declaration that its EU rights were infringed and British Airways is seeking damages because the strikes affected its business, causing it to incur financial loss."
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said insider trading allegations against him would prove unfounded, given he had no role in determining the timing of his share purchases ahead of the announcement of merger plans with the London Stock Exchange .
LONDON Britain's Cobham missed a profit target that had already been repeatedly lowered and took a charge on a troubled contract with Boeing, capping "an incredibly turbulent and disappointing year" for the defence and aerospace group.