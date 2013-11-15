LONDON International Airlines Group (ICAG.L) on Friday raised its 2015 operating profit target by 12.5 percent, due to expected growth from British Airways (BA) and Vueling and the recovery of Iberia.

IAG (ICAG.MC), which owns the three airlines, raised its 2015 operating profit target to 1.8 billion euros ($2.42 billion) from 1.6 billion euros due to the expected impact of integrating Spanish budget carrier Vueling, which it took control of earlier this year, improved margins at BA and a recovery at Iberia.

The group increased BA's 2015 operating profit target to 1.3 billion pounds ($2.09 billion) from 1.1 billion pounds and said it was heading for a business model that could sustain organic growth levels of 2-3 percent, excluding Vueling, beyond 2015.

IAG said it was aiming for earnings per share of 0.54 euros by 2015 and capital expenditure of 2-2.2 billion euros per year.

