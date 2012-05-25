Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
LONDON British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L) said its joint business with Japan Airlines JAPACI.UL had received competition clearance, allowing the pair to cooperate commercially on flights between Europe and Japan.
IAG, formed by the merger of BA and Iberia, on Friday said the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) had formally approved Japan Airlines' application seeking anti-trust immunity to co-operate on flights with British Airways (BA).
"BA has been flying to Japan for more than 60 years and this new agreement will strengthen our ties to the world's third largest economy and further enhance our relationship with JAL," said IAG's Chief Executive Willie Walsh.
IAG said the joint business would launch in March 2013 and that the revenue-sharing agreement would strengthen its oneworld alliance.
BA and AMR Corp's AAMRQ.PK American Airlines have a similar agreement where the pair share revenues and coordinate flight schedules.
The deal provides a boost to IAG at a time when airlines are suffering because of continuing high fuel prices and the euro zone debt crisis.
Earlier this month IAG said first quarter losses more than doubled as higher fuel costs and weakness in Spain undermined strength in premium long-haul travel out of London.
Shares in IAG, which have fallen 10 percent in the last three months, were up 1.9 percent at 146.7 pence by 0840 GMT, valuing the company at around 2.6 billion pounds.
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Sarah Young)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).