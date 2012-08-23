Oil slips nearly 1 percent on concerns over rising U.S. output
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
SYDNEY Insurance Australia Group (IAG.AX), the country's top car and home insurer, reported a 29 percent fall in second-half profit after writing off the entire goodwill of its UK operations, but cheered investors with a promise of higher margins.
IAG, which is expanding into Asia and is reviewing its ailing UK operations, wrote off A$297 million for the UK unit's goodwill and intangible assets, adding to multiple writedowns over the years.
The insurer reported a second-half profit of A$63 million versus A$89 million a year ago. Excluding the asset writedown, net profit was about A$365 million, just shy of analysts' expectations of A$375 million.
The improved outlook and a solid core operating performance lifted IAG shares as much as 4.2 percent to their highest level in nearly 2 years. The shares have risen a third this year, making IAG the best performer among Australia's top three insurance stocks.
Insurance margin, a measure of core insurance profitability, stood at 10.6 percent, and IAG said it expected margins to improve to 11-13 percent this year. It announced a dividend of 12 cents.
The results come after global insurers were devastated in 2011 by an unprecedented levels of claims arising from storms, floods, a tsunami, and earthquakes from Australia to the United States, and low bond yields that battered their profits and shares.
IAG announced the review of the UK operations, which contributes 7 percent of its gross written premium, in May and expects to announce the outcome before the end of 2012.
The insurer has spent about A$1.7 billion since 2006 to expand in the UK, but has taken multiple charges to cover additional claims.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)
BERLIN Europe should impose punitive tariffs on imports from the United States if President Donald Trump acts to shield U.S. industries from foreign competitors, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.