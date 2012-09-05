Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
LONDON International Airlines Group (ICAG.L), the owner of British Airways and Iberia, said its group traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres rose 5 percent year-on-year in August, helped by 12.6 percent growth in premium traffic.
The group said non-premium traffic grew by 3.9 percent, while its capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose 5.6 percent.
The company said underlying market conditions were unchanged from guidance given at its second-quarter results, with trading conditions at its London hub remaining firm, but its performance at Madrid continued to be impacted by weak economic conditions, with short-haul traffic particularly affected.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.