SYDNEY Insurance Australia Group (IAG.AX) flagged a possible sale of its loss-making UK business valued at A$550 million (343.46 million pounds) in its books after years of struggle with the business, sending its shares up as much as 2.7 percent.

Australia's top car and home insurer, which is focusing on Asia for growth, said on Thursday it is undertaking a review of the UK operations that contributes 7 percent of its gross written premium.

An update on the review will be announced in August and could result in the sale of all or part of the business, the company said in a statement.

An IAG spokesman said Evercore Partners has been hired to help with the strategic review.

Analysts said it would be an uphill task for IAG to complete an outright sale without taking a hit, with the UK economy slipping into a double-dip recession.

"I would say if they got half that (book value) it would be a good outcome and it will all depend on what sort of guarantees they put around future liabilities," said Ross Curran, analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"It's very difficult to see anyone who would be interested in it. The problem is that there aren't any ready buyers around for UK motor risk."

A review of IAG's disclosures show the UK business had a net tangible value of A$250 million with goodwill and intangible making up around A$300 million.

NOT ALONE WITH UK TROUBLE

IAG's troubles in UK mirror that of top Australian lender National Australia Bank (NAB.AX), which has struggled with its UK operations valued at around $5 billion.

The bank undertook a review earlier this year and decided to shrink its UK operations after the review failed to attract any takeover offer.

"One of our key strategic priorities is to return the UK to profitability," IAG Chief Executive Mike Wilkins said in a statement

"Given the progress towards that goal in the opening half of the current financial year, we believe the time is right to consider our longer term plans for the business, and the best way to maximise shareholder value."

IAG's British business cut its losses to A$5 million ($5 million) in the half-year to December 31, from a loss of A$121 million in the previous corresponding period. IAG has spent about A$1.7 billion since 2006 to expand in the UK but has taken multiple charges to cover additional claims.

It has so far ruled out an exit from the market, which it serves through Equity Red Star, Britain's fifth-largest motor insurer, and insurance brokers Barnett & Barnett.

IAG, which wants to double gross written premium contribution from its Asian business to 10 percent by 2016, is investing in businesses in Malaysia, Vietnam, India and China and is looking for opportunities in Indonesia.

IAG shares were trading 2.4 percent higher at A$3.42 on Thursday. The broader market was 0.2 percent higher. ($1 = 1.0057 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Amy Pyett and Narayanan Somasundaram; Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait and Muralikumar Anantharaman)