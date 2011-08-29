LONDON Some European financial institutions should have taken bigger losses on their Greek government bond holdings in recent results announcements, the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) said in a letter to the EU market regulator, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The IASB, the rules-setter that is aiming to become the global benchmark for financial reporting, criticised the inconsistency in the way banks and insurers wrote down the value of their Greek sovereign debt, the newspaper said.

The private letter, addressed to the European Securities and Markets Authority, did not single out particular countries or banks, it said.

European banks taking a 3 billion euro (2.5 billion pound) hit on their Greek bond holdings earlier this month employed markedly different approaches to valuing the debt.

The writedowns disclosed by the banks in their results varied from 21 to 50 percent, showing a wide range of views on what they expect to get back from their holdings of Greek debt.

The European Commission said on Monday that there was no need to recapitalise the banks over and above what had been agreed after a recent annual stress test.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)