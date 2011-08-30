A woman raises a Greek flag during a rally against austerity in front of the parliament at Constitution (Syntagma) square in Athens June 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

PARIS/LONDON European financial institutions should have booked bigger losses on Greek government bond holdings during the recent results season, the International Accounting Standards Board said.

The IASB -- aiming to become the global benchmark for financial reporting -- said on Tuesday banks and insurers had been inconsistent in the way they wrote down the value of Greek sovereign debt in second-quarter earnings.

The IASB, in a letter to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), said some companies had used internal models and not market prices to calculate the fair value of Greek bond holdings.

While some companies claimed this practice was because the market for Greek debt had become illiquid, the IASB disagreed. "Although the level of trading activity in Greek government bonds has decreased, transactions are still taking place," chairman Hans Hoogervorst said.

ESMA has begun assessing whether differences in the treatment of sovereign debt by banks were legitimate under IASB rules, spokeswoman Victoria Powell said.

"We note that the responsibility for implementing accounting principles lies primarily with listed companies, including financial institutions, and their auditors," she said.

The IASB letter, posted on its website on Tuesday after a leak to media, did not single out particular countries or banks.

According to an unnamed source cited by the Financial Times, the move reflected specific concerns over the approach taken by France's biggest listed bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and French insurer CNP Assurances (CNPP.PA), both of which used their own valuation models rather than market prices.

A BNP spokeswoman said: "BNP took provisions against its Greece exposure in full agreement with its auditors and the relevant authorities, in accordance with the plan decided upon by the European Union on July 21."

A CNP spokeswoman said its Greek debt provisions had been calculated in accordance with the EU plan.

The STOXX Europe 600 bank index .SX7P was up 1.1 percent at 3:45 p.m. British time.

"The Greek debt issue has been treated very lightly," said Jacques Chahine, head of Luxembourg-based J. Chahine Capital, which manages 320 billion euros (285 billion pounds) assets. "And it is not just Greek debt. All of it needs to be written down, Spain, Italy."

Citing recent comment by International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde that called for mandatory recapitalisation of European banks, Chahine said: "I agree with Christine Lagarde.

"European banks need to be recapitalised ... It is clear their balance sheets are extremely fragile."

The European Banking Authority on Tuesday denied this was the case.

CONFIDENCE HIT

European banks taking a 3 billion euro hit on Greek bond holdings earlier this month employed different approaches to valuing the debt. Writedowns disclosed in results varied from 21-50 percent.

The low end corresponded to the so-called "haircut" on banking sector involvement in a planned second bailout of Greece now being finalised. A 50 percent loss represented the discount markets were expecting at the end of June.

Klaus-Peter Feld, a board member of German auditor body IdW, told Reuters the French view there was no market price for Greek debt at the end of June was not valid and against IASB rules.

Feld said he was comfortable with German write-downs, also in a 21-50 percent range, as they were consistent with the category the bonds were booked in, adding that in those cases where bonds were fully written down to market value write-backs could be seen as soon as the current quarter.

ESMA was unable to impose a uniform Greek haircut across the EU and guidance it published at the end of July simply stressed the need for banks to tell investors clearly how they accounted for Greek debt values.

The IASB, which has no power of enforcement in how banks book impairments, has been keen to show the United States, which will decide this year whether to adopt IASB standards, that its rules are consistent and properly represent markets.

Auditors have said a patchwork approach will confuse investors and concerns over Greek haircut reporting will fuel calls for a pan-EU auditor regulator, either standalone or within ESMA.

"The impact is more likely to be to further reduce investors' confidence in buying bank debt, rather than sovereign debt," Tamara Burnell, head of Financial Institutions/Sovereign Research at M&G told Reuters.

"After all, nobody is paying much attention to the banks' arguments about why they cannot value Greek debt at market prices, and the 21 percent haircut ... is patently insufficient."

Using the most aggressive markdown approach -- marking to market all Greek sovereign holdings -- would saddle 19 of the most exposed European banks with another 6.6 billion euros in potential writedowns, according to Citi analysts.

BNP would take the biggest hit with 2.1 billion euros, followed by Belgian group Dexia (DEXI.BR) with 1.9 billion and German lender Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) with 959 million, Citi said.

The European Commission said on Monday there was no need to recapitalise the banks over and above what had been agreed after a recent annual stress test.

(Additional reporting by Huw Jones and Sinead Cruise in London, and Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Dan Lalor)