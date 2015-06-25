Police and public join forces to remember London victims
LONDON Hundreds of people joined together on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday to remember the four killed in last week's London attack.
BRUSSELS Belgian cancer treatment equipment maker IBA said on Thursday it had signed agreements to install three compact proton therapy centres in Britain.
The company said the deals, containing immediate down payments, included 10 year maintenance contracts. The typical price for a Proteus One system with such a contract is between 35 and 40 million euros, IBA said.
The centres will bring to 10 the number of compact single-room therapy units that IBA has installed.
One will be in Newport, Wales, another in the northern English city of Newcastle. The location for the third had not been established.
Proton therapy offers a more targeted treatment of cancerous tumours, potentially with fewer side effects than traditional radiation.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
LONDON Hundreds of people joined together on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday to remember the four killed in last week's London attack.
LONDON After nine months of preparation, bitter public argument and a battle with parliament, British Prime Minister Theresa May is launching talks with the European Union armed with a plan she hopes will secure a better divorce deal than many expect.