MADRID Spanish airline Iberia (ICAG.L) said on Tuesday it needed to reduce its labour costs by 450 million euros ($577 million) a year, or around a third, to become competitive.

Current labour costs are around 1.3 billion euros per year, said Chief Executive Officer Rafael Sanchez Lozano.

Iberia said earlier this month it would axe almost a quarter of its workforce.

(Reporting By Robert Hetz, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Jesus Aguado)