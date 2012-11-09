MADRID Iberia staff reject parent company IAG's restructuring plan, which includes 4,500 job cuts for the Spanish flag carrier, and are willing to strike, labour unions said on Friday.

"We are willing to take any necessary action," the unions said in a statement. They added that IAG has proposed salary cuts of 25 to 35 percent for Iberia staff.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Writing by Clare Kane, Editing by Nigel Davies)