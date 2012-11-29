August 14, 2008 - BA, American Airlines and Iberia announce they have agreed to a transatlantic tie-up intending to cooperate on flights among the United States, Mexico and Canada and the EU, Norway and Switzerland.

July 9, 2009 - Fernando Conte steps down as chairman of Iberia and is replaced by dealmaker Antonio Vazquez, an appointment seen as boosting the chances for a merger.

November 12 - BA and Iberia announce a preliminary agreement in a deal targeted to close by the end of 2010. BA shareholders would have 56 percent of the combined firm - with 419 aircraft flying to 205 destinations - while Iberia shareholders would get 44 percent.

April 8, 2010 - BA and Iberia sign the $8 billion (4 billion pounds) merger to create the world's third-largest airline. BA and Iberia shareholders approve the merger on Nov 29.

September 27 - Iberia says it has appointed chairman Vazquez as the new chairman of International Airlines Group (IAG), the new company formed from the merger of Iberia and BA. BA's Willie Walsh will be CEO of IAG, Iberia says.

March 23, 2012 - Iberia launches its low-cost carrier Iberia Express defying union opposition. The airline, with some 500 employees, flies to 17 national and European destinations including Dublin, Naples and Amsterdam.

April 9 - Pilots go on strike, grounding 150 flights in the first of 30 one-day strikes to protest against the start-up of Iberia Express. Iberia estimates the strikes will cause damages of 3 million euros ($3.9 million) per day. Pilots say the joint company is beefing up BA operations at the expense of Iberia and the endgame is for BA to run more operations out of Madrid airport at Iberia's expense.

April 27 - SEPLA agrees to cancel planned strikes after the Spanish government steps in to arrange an arbitration process.

Nov 9 - IAG says it will cut 4,500 jobs or almost a quarter of Iberia's workforce and rationalise its network under a restructuring plan. Pilots' union SEPLA and the two biggest general unions, the UGT and CCOO, threaten strike action.

Nov 29 - Iberia announce that strikes by ground and cabin crew will be held on December 14 and the five days from December 17 to December 21.

