IBM's Chief Financial Officer Mark Loughridge is retiring at the end of the year after almost a decade on the job as the technology services provider struggles with declining revenue and weakness in emerging markets.

Loughridge, who joined International Business Machines in 1977 as a development engineer, will be succeeded by Martin Schroeter, who was previously IBM's head of global finance, the company said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday.

In December, Loughridge will turn 60, IBM's traditional retirement age, a spokesman said.

Schroeter, 49, will take on his new role January 1, the company said.

