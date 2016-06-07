The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company IBM (IBM) is seen on a computer screen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

ABU DHABI IBM (IBM.N) on Tuesday said it signed a $300 million, ten-year technology services agreement with Dubai’s Emirates Airline [EMIRA.UL].

IBM will provide information technology services, allowing the airline to improve efficiency on its passenger support systems and functions, a statement from IBM said.

Under the managed services agreement, this will include assistance in encrypting the airline's data in near real-time and systems which allow different software components to communicate more effectively, the statement said.

In October 2015, IBM signed a $700 million deal with Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways for a range of IT services and infrastructure.

Emirates, the world’s fourth-largest carrier of international passengers reported a profit of $1.93 billion for the financial year to March 31, a jump of 56 percent over the year.

