IBM (IBM.N) CEO Sam Palmisano will hand over the reins to global sales chief Virginia Rometty from 2012, ending a near-decade-long reign during which he helped transform Big Blue from a PC hardware company into a global services behemoth.

Commentary:

MICHAEL YOSHIKAMI, CEO, YCMNET ADVISORS

"I don't know enough about the incoming CEO. But I do know their current CEO has made the right calls in terms of moving them away from hardware and towards software and focussing on global infrastructure.

"IBM's structure is set up so that it's going to be difficult for a new CEO to come in and make a mess of it, like what happened at Hewlett Packard."

RICH SICHEL, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, PHILADELPHIA TRUST

"He may have resigned a little earlier than expected. The surprise will be probably be out of the stock tomorrow once trading gets rolling.

"The positives will carry on and there's always room for improvement."

BRAD ZELNICK, ANALYST, MACQUARIE SECURITIES

"It's largely expected that Palmisano would step down this year, just looking at the prior CEOS who all step down as they turn 60.

"In terms of Rometty, she is a logical choice. This is a non-event.

"Some view this as a disappointment for other SVPS that were in the running.

"I don't think Steve Mills will leave. It wouldn't make sense to put him in, because he too was butting up against the age boundary.

"Given Ginni's experience running the largest portion of the business by revenue, she was a logical choice."

(Reporting by Bill Rigby in Seattle and Jennifer Saba and Liana Baker in New York)