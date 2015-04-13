A sign is seen on an ICAP office in the City of London September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

ICAP Plc IAP.L appointed Stuart Bridges, an insurance veteran and financial chief of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L), as group finance director, the world's largest interdealer broker said.

The appointment of Bridges, who is currently the chief financial officer at specialist insurer Hiscox, is subject to approval from the British financial regulator, ICAP said.

Hiscox said in separate statement that Bridges would remain in office until Aug. 31, and a search for his successor had been initiated.

Bridges would drive the company's strategy of investing further in expanding its product portfolio, ICAP Chief Executive Michael Spencer said.

Bridges would be based in London and would report to Spencer, it said.

ICAP's former finance director Iain Torrens stepped down last December to join telecommunications firm TalkTalk (TALK.L).

