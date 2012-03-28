Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON ICAP Plc IAP.L, the world's largest interdealer broker, said it was trading in line with market expectations, with a strong performance at its commodities and energy arm helping offset tougher conditions on its credit markets side.
"ICAP is on track for a robust performance for the year despite the demanding economic environment," Chief Executive Michael Spencer said in a statement.
"We continue to focus on our operational efficiency. In the last three months we have seen an improvement in risk appetite in some markets. We expect to see a slow move towards more normalised markets as the year progresses," he added.
ICAP had said in February it expected profits for the year through March 2012 to be towards the upper end of an analyst forecast range of between 336 million pounds ($536.5 million) and 358 million.
($1 = 0.6263 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Holmes)
BRUSSELS The euro zone economy grew less than initially estimated in the last quarter of last year as industrial output recorded the worst fall in more than 4 years in December, estimates from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Tuesday.
LONDON Britain's defence spending last year dipped just below the NATO military alliance's target of 2 percent of gross domestic product, the International Institute for Strategic Studies said on Tuesday.