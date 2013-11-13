Asia stocks edge higher, dollar up before U.S. payrolls
TOKYO Asian stocks edged up and the dollar rose to 1-1/2-month highs versus the yen on Friday ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day.
LONDON British broker ICAP IAP.L said on Wednesday its half-year revenue fell 1 percent, slightly behind analyst expectations, as lower volumes in euro markets offset increased volatility in U.S. interest rates.
The world's largest interdealer broker reported revenue for the six months to end September of 736 million pounds, compared to 746 million pounds a year earlier.
Analysts had expected first half revenue of 742.5 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.
ICAP, which like rival Tullett Prebon TLPR.L makes money by matching buyers and sellers of bonds, currencies and swaps, said pretax profits came in at 139 million pounds, up 1 percent percent from the first half of 2012.
Shares in the FTSE 250 company .FTMC, which have risen more than 20 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at 376.3 pence on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Clare Hutchison, editing by Sinead Cruise)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May defended her finance minister on Thursday against criticism for raising a tax on some self-employed workers in his budget, saying the measure was necessary and "fair".
LONDON A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12 billion pound cash call to prove they have insurance to meet the hefty risks of a trial.