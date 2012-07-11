LONDON ICAP Plc IAP.L has brought forward plans to slash 50 million pounds of annual costs to counter a trading slowdown that forced the brokerage's revenue down 9 per cent in the last quarter.

ICAP, the world's largest derivatives broker, said in May it would make the cuts by the end of March 2014, but went further on Wednesday by pledging to slash that amount by the end of the current financial year in March 2013.

"I'm pleased with the rapid progress we have made in our cost-saving programme," Chief Executive Michael Spencer said.

ICAP last month cut almost 100 staff in London and New York, marking the latest wave of jobs cuts in a sector struggling with weak markets.

The company, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, currency and swaps, laid off between 60 and 70 people from its London office and about 30 in its flagship U.S. office, sources said.

The cost-saving pledge came after ICAP blamed a slowdown in broking activity for a 9 per cent revenue decline in its first quarter.

ICAP said on Wednesday average daily trading volume on its bond and currency platforms in the three months to end-June was $712 billion, down 19 percent on the 2011 period.

"The sluggish global economy and euro zone crisis are inevitably leading to reduced trading volumes despite some active days," Spencer said in an emailed statement.

The results came on the day of the brokerage's annual shareholder meeting, at which management could face tough questions over the gloomy finance sector outlook and whether the firm will be dragged into the Libor rate-rigging scandal.

