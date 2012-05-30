AMSTERDAM The International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed on Wednesday the dismissal of charges against Callixte Mbarushimana of responsibility for atrocities in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2009.

Mbarushimana had been accused of being a senior leader of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), which committed rape, mutilation, murder and destruction of property in the village of Busurungi in Congo.

In December, a pre-trial chamber at the ICC found there was insufficient evidence that Mbarushimana was directly responsible for the atrocities but ICC prosecutors appealed that decision.

The ICC's appeals chamber in a ruling upheld the decision.

Mbarushimana was brought to the ICC's detention facility in The Hague in January 2011. In December, after the pre-trial chamber's decision, he was allowed to return to France but with restrictions on travel.

