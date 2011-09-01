NAIROBI Six high-profile Kenyans have been named by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague as suspects behind violence following a disputed election in December 2007.

Confirmation hearings start on September 1 for three of the suspects: William Ruto, Henry Kosgey and Joshua Arap Sang.

WILLIAM SAMOEI RUTO, FORMER HIGHER EDUCATION MINISTER

* The ICC prosecutor says Ruto was the principal planner and organiser of crimes against supporters of President Mwai Kibaki's party.

* The ICC prosecutor says Ruto and Kosgey, along with Sang, plotted from at least 2006 until January 2008 to drive Kibaki supporters out of some towns in the Rift Valley using a network of politicians, media representatives, financiers, tribal elders, local leaders and former members of the security forces.

* Ruto, an ethnic Kalenjin born on December 21, 1966, in the Rift Valley, succeeded former president Daniel arap Moi as the political leader of his tribe.

* Ruto is one of the two deputy party leaders of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), whose leader and then-ally Prime Minister Raila Odinga accused Kibaki of stealing the election.

* Odinga and Ruto fell out after the coalition government was formed and relations sank to a new low on August 24 when Ruto was sacked from the cabinet along with some allies who have also been critical of the prime minister.

* Although Ruto remains in the ODM, analysts expect him to form or join another party to run for president in elections expected in 2012.

* Ruto unsuccessfully spearheaded the "No" campaign against a new constitution last year, giving him a national platform that he hopes will help his push for the presidency.

* Ruto said last week he was confident the ICC would drop the charges against him calling them a "concoction of lies and falsehoods." He said would still run for president, even if they were confirmed.

HENRY KIPRONO KOSGEY, FORMER INDUSTRIALISATION MINISTER

* Kosgey, was born in 1947 and is from a sub-tribe of the wider Kalenjin ethnic community.

* Kosgey is the chairman of the ODM. He has held several cabinet portfolios in a political career that spans decades.

* The ICC prosecutor says he was a principal planner and organiser of crimes against Kibaki supporters.

* The prosecutor says he deputised for Ruto during some meetings to plan the violence and commanders of the network's military structure reported directly to either Ruto or Kosgey.

* Kosgey is also facing charges in court over a dozen counts of abuse of office. He quit his ministerial post in January to allow a probe into a scam involving imports of untaxed cars.

* While Kosgey has not yet relinquished his ODM post, he has recently sided with Ruto and his ODM rebels within the party.

JOSHUA ARAP SANG, HEAD OF OPERATIONS, KASS FM

* Sang, born on September 9, 1975, heads operations at the privately-owned KASS FM, which broadcasts mainly in the Kalenjin language, and is a presenter of a daily breakfast show.

* The ICC prosecutor says during the post-election violence, Sang was a principal planner and an organiser of crimes against Kibaki supporters.

* The ICC prosecutor says he led meetings along with Ruto advocating the expulsion of Kibaki supporters, used coded language on his shows to signal attacks and broadcast the locations where attacks were to take place.

* Sang told local media before leaving for the hearings that he was confident the charges would be dropped and joked he was going for a "12-day holiday at The Hague."