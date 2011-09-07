Combination picture from file photos shows Czech national ice hockey team players Josef Vasicek (L-R), Jan Marek and Karel Rachunek. The three Czech ice hockey world champions were among the victims of a plane disaster that killed dozens north of Moscow on September 7, 2011... REUTERS/Stringer/Jiri Kolis/Files

MIAMI The world of ice hockey was in shock and grief after suffering its "darkest day" when a plane carrying the Russian team Lokomotiv Yaroslavl crashed on Wednesday, killing 43 people and leaving just two survivors.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the global ice hockey community with so many nationalities involved," International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel said in a statement posted on the federation website www.iihf.com.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends of the victims."

The plane was taking members of the Continental Hockey League (KHL) team to a game in the Belarussian capital Minsk when it crashed a few kilometres from the airport at Tunoshna outside Yaroslavl, 250 km (150 miles) north of Moscow.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said two people had survived and were in a grave condition.

Lokomotiv's squad includes players and coaches from several countries -- among them Czech Republic, Slovakia, Sweden and Canada.

"Despite the substantial air travel of professional hockey teams, our sport has been spared from tragic traffic accidents," Fasel said. "But only until now. This is the darkest day in the history of our sport. This is not only a Russian tragedy."

Czech players Jan Marek, Karel Rachunek and Josef Vasicek, all members of the national team that won the world championship six times since 1996, had died, the Czech Embassy in Moscow said.

TOP TALENTS

The Slovak foreign ministry said Pavol Demitra, one of their country's top talents, had been on the passenger list and that there had been only one Slovak victim.

Officials also said Lokomotiv's Swedish goaltender Stefan Liv had died.

Lokomotiv's coach was Canadian Brad McKrimmon, who only recently joined the Russian club after working in the National Hockey League (NHL) with the Detroit Red Wings, which had been home to a number of the victims.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the tragedy affected the entire hockey world.

"Though it occurred thousands of miles away from our home arenas, this tragedy represents a catastrophic loss to the hockey world -- including the NHL family, which lost so many fathers, sons, team mates and friends who at one time excelled in our League," Bettman said in a statement.

"Our deepest condolences go to the families and loved ones of all who perished."

One of the NHL teams affected was the Los Angeles Kings who said in a statement that two former players with the franchise were on board the plane.

"The Los Angeles Kings organisation is deeply saddened with the tragic news of this morning's plane crash in Russia that was carrying the members of the KHL's Lokomotiv organisation, including former Kings forward Pavol Demitra, former Kings prospect Jan Marek and many other members of the NHL Family.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the family and friends of those affected by this terrible occurrence," the statement read.

(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)