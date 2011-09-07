Sweden's goalie Stefan Liv makes a save during the first period of action against France at the 2008 IIHF World Hockey Championships in Quebec City May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

STOCKHOLM Swedish ice hockey player Stefan Liv was among the 43 people who died when a plane carrying Russian team Lokomotiv Yaroslavl crashed Wednesday, the Swedish Embassy in Moscow confirmed to news agency TT.

The 30-year-old national team goalkeeper, an Olympic and world champion in 2006, was killed along with many of his team mates when the plane came down shortly after taking off for a flight to Belarussian capital Minsk.

Two passengers survived but were in a grave condition.

"We are in mourning, and our thoughts are with those close to him and his relatives," Swedish Hockey Association chairman Christer Englund said in a statement on the association's website (www.svenskhockey.se).

Liv, who was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2000, played 133 times for Sweden. He also won three Swedish championships with former club HV71.

