Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic with bad back
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
MOSCOW The United States struck back from their opening day hammering against Canada 5-1 to get their first points of the 2016 Ice Hockey World Championship with a resounding 6-3 win against Belarus on Saturday.
Miles Wood and Chris Wideman opened up the scoring for the U.S. in the first period, while Dylan Larkin, Noah Hanifin and Auston Matthews added to the scoreline in the second.
Matthews added another goal in the third to give the Americans their first victory of the campaign.
Wideman, Larkin and Matthews all scored on power plays in chippy contest marked by numerous penalties.
Elsewhere in Group B, Slovakia beat Hungary 4-1, while France needed a shootout to defeat Germany 3-2.
Kazakhstan won a match in the world championships for the first time in a decade with their 3-2 shootout triumph over Switzerland.
The Czech Republic remained perfect in Group A after beating Latvia 4-3 via shootout, while Denmark overcame Norway 3-0.
(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Larry Fine)
SYDNEY Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister's XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.