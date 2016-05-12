MOSCOW Finland made it four wins out of four to move to the top of the world championship Group B after beating Hungary 3-0 on Wednesday.

Hungary are yet to pick up a point in this year's tournament in Russia, but they held their own in the first period to hold the in-form Finns at bay.

Atte Ohtamaa broke the Hungarian resistance with four minutes to go in the second period. Mikko Koivu doubled Finland's lead in the third period, with his third goal of the tournament and Alexander Barkov sealed the 3-0 win on the powerplay with four minutes remaining.

After being humbled 5-1 by Germany on Tuesday, Slovakia lost again in a game they were expected to win, going down 4-2 to Belarus, who picked up their first win of the competition.

Belarus came from two goals down to seal the victory with a third-period onslaught, scoring four goals in the space of 15 minutes.

Sweden moved level on points with the Czech Republic at the top of Group A following a 7-3 victory over Kazakhstan and a late game-winning goal from Eric Blum gave Switzerland a 5-4 win victory over Latvia.

