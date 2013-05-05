Patel, Neesham recalled to New Zealand test side
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
Switzerland took another big scalp at the ice hockey world championships on Sunday, beating Canada 3-2 after a penalty shootout in Stockholm.
Goalkeeper Martin Gerber displayed nerves of steel in front of the Swiss net and Reto Suri converted twice in the shootout for Switzerland.
The Swiss had already beaten co-hosts Sweden in their opening game.
In Helsinki, Ilya Kovalchuk's hat-trick helped Russia to a comfortable 4-1 victory over Germany as the defending champions maintained their grip on top spot in their group.
The United States came back from a goal down to beat Latvia 4-1, twice punishing the Latvians with powerplay goals, and Damien Fleury netted his second goal of the tournament as France beat Austria 3-1 in other games in the Finnish capital.
In Stockholm, Belarus registered their first win of the tournament as they edged out Slovenia 4-3 thanks to a late goal from forward Alexei Ugarov.
Norway wasted no time in taking the upper hand against Nordic neighbours Denmark as Mats Trygg scored in the second minute to put his team ahead.
The Danes fought back to 2-2 in the third period, but a Patrick Thoresen goal with 2:32 left on the clock sealed the victory for Norway.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm,; Editing by Gene Cherry)
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
Lee Westwood spoke about his "ballistic" ball after bogeying the final two holes to fall into a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson and four others after the first round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.