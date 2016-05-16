MOSCOW Canada remained perfect at the ice hockey world championships with a 4-0 win over France on Monday to set up a clash with undefeated Finland in the final round-robin game for both teams.

Mark Stone, Matt Duchene, Mark Scheifele and birthday boy Corey Perry all scored for the defending champions, who posted their second consecutive shutout in Russia and improved to 6-0.

Canada will have their first true test of the tournament when they face Finland on Tuesday in a game that will determine which team finishes first in Group B and gets to play the fourth-placed team in the quarter-finals.

"We play a similar style to Finland and they have a lot of guys who play in the NHL," Derick Brassard, Canada's leading scorer, told the International Ice Hockey Federation's website.

"It is going to be a good game. They won the World Juniors and Under-18 and have a lot of really good players. We respect their team here, and it is going to be a good game."

In other Group B action, Germany beat Hungary 4-2 for their third consecutive win to seal third place and ensure they will finish ahead of the United States and reach the quarters for the first time in five years.

In Group A, hosts Russia brushed aside Norway 3-0 for their fifth straight win to move level on points at the top with the Czech Republic. However the Russian's face a tough encounter against Sweden on Tuesday.

Denmark capped their round-robin campaign with a 4-1 win over Kazakhstan to keep alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals for only the second time.

The Danes have a three-point advantage over Switzerland, who would need a regulation win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday to deny Denmark a spot in the quarters.

